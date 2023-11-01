LiveVox Holdings Inc (LVOX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of LiveVox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LVOX) has plunged by 0.00 when compared to previous closing price of 3.61, Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that LiveVox Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based contact center software and services to companies worldwide. The company’s revenue growth is slowing, but management is making progress in reducing costs. The worldwide contact center software market is forecasted to reach $156 billion by 2030, driving the growth of companies like LiveVox.

Is It Worth Investing in LiveVox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LVOX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LiveVox Holdings Inc (LVOX) is $3.99, which is $0.38 above the current market price. The public float for LVOX is 18.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LVOX on November 01, 2023 was 270.80K shares.

LVOX’s Market Performance

LVOX’s stock has seen a 0.00% decrease for the week, with a 10.06% rise in the past month and a 21.14% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.86% for LiveVox Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.29% for LVOX stock, with a simple moving average of 23.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LVOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LVOX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for LVOX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LVOX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $3.50 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LVOX Trading at 5.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.92%, as shares surge +8.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVOX remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.61. In addition, LiveVox Holdings Inc saw 21.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LVOX starting from DiLullo John D, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Nov 30. After this action, DiLullo John D now owns 1,162,290 shares of LiveVox Holdings Inc, valued at $14,000 using the latest closing price.

DiLullo John D, the Chief Executive Officer of LiveVox Holdings Inc, purchase 3,200 shares at $2.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that DiLullo John D is holding 1,155,290 shares at $6,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LVOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.82 for the present operating margin

+60.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for LiveVox Holdings Inc stands at -27.55. The total capital return value is set at -18.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.18. Equity return is now at value -27.17, with -15.09 for asset returns.

Based on LiveVox Holdings Inc (LVOX), the company’s capital structure generated 61.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.11. Total debt to assets is 33.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LiveVox Holdings Inc (LVOX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.