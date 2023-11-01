Liveperson Inc (LPSN) Stock Observes -55.38% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, LPSN stock has gone up by 1.54%, with a monthly decline of -30.34% and a quarterly plunge of -37.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.01% for Liveperson Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.09% for LPSN’s stock, with a -55.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ: LPSN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LPSN is 1.61.

The public float for LPSN is 72.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LPSN on November 01, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

LPSN) stock’s latest price update

Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ: LPSN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.94 in relation to its previous close of 2.54. However, the company has experienced a 1.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that LivePerson (LPSN) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPSN stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for LPSN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPSN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $6 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LPSN Trading at -27.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.41%, as shares sank -25.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPSN rose by +1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.83. In addition, Liveperson Inc saw -73.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPSN starting from Collins John DeNeen, who sale 21,275 shares at the price of $4.78 back on Jul 31. After this action, Collins John DeNeen now owns 172,488 shares of Liveperson Inc, valued at $101,694 using the latest closing price.

Greenberg Monica L., the EVP, Policy & General Counsel of Liveperson Inc, sale 7,782 shares at $4.78 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Greenberg Monica L. is holding 101,079 shares at $37,198 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPSN

Equity return is now at value -86.84, with -8.92 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Liveperson Inc (LPSN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.