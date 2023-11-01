Lifeway Foods, Inc.’s (LWAY) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, LWAY stock has gone down by -14.84%, with a monthly decline of -3.26% and a quarterly surge of 60.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.49% for Lifeway Foods, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.05% for LWAY’s stock, with a 43.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) Right Now?

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.64x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.46.

The public float for LWAY is 3.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.41% of that float. On November 01, 2023, the average trading volume of LWAY was 97.12K shares.

LWAY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) has decreased by -11.60 when compared to last closing price of 12.07.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that Do you have more faith in DuPont analysis than simple ROE calculation? Tap Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Casey’s General Stores (CASY), Boise Cascade (BCC), EMCOR Group (EME) and Lifeway Foods (LWAY).

LWAY Trading at -5.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LWAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.94%, as shares sank -0.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LWAY fell by -14.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.47. In addition, Lifeway Foods, Inc. saw 92.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LWAY starting from SMOLYANSKY EDWARD, who sale 24,329 shares at the price of $11.01 back on Aug 24. After this action, SMOLYANSKY EDWARD now owns 1,275,110 shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc., valued at $267,862 using the latest closing price.

SMOLYANSKY EDWARD, the 10% Owner of Lifeway Foods, Inc., sale 19,526 shares at $10.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that SMOLYANSKY EDWARD is holding 1,299,439 shares at $201,118 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LWAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.66 for the present operating margin

+18.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lifeway Foods, Inc. stands at +0.65. The total capital return value is set at 4.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.70. Equity return is now at value 11.23, with 8.05 for asset returns.

Based on Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY), the company’s capital structure generated 14.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.31. Total debt to assets is 9.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.03 and the total asset turnover is 2.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.