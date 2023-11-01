Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) is $5.29, which is $3.95 above the current market price. The public float for LICY is 121.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LICY on November 01, 2023 was 2.37M shares.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY)’s stock price has increased by 11.67 compared to its previous closing price of 1.20. However, the company has seen a 25.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-31 that While penny stocks offer high potential gains, they are among the riskiest sub-$5 investments an investor can make. The low stock price penny stocks offer often reflects weak business models, high debt, and uncertain prospects.

LICY’s Market Performance

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) has seen a 25.23% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -60.70% decline in the past month and a -77.21% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.47% for LICY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -43.76% for LICY stock, with a simple moving average of -72.74% for the last 200 days.

LICY Trading at -61.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LICY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.78%, as shares sank -58.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LICY rose by +25.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2880. In addition, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp saw -71.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LICY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-829.85 for the present operating margin

-535.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp stands at -400.00. The total capital return value is set at -15.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.71. Equity return is now at value -29.32, with -17.83 for asset returns.

Based on Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY), the company’s capital structure generated 68.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.79. Total debt to assets is 38.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.