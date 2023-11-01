Lennar Corp. (LEN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Lennar Corp. (NYSE: LEN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.07 in relation to its previous close of 104.52. However, the company has experienced a 1.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that Here is how Lennar (LEN) and Construction Partners (ROAD) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Lennar Corp. (NYSE: LEN) Right Now?

Lennar Corp. (NYSE: LEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LEN is 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LEN is $139.00, which is $32.32 above the current price. The public float for LEN is 244.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LEN on November 01, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

LEN’s Market Performance

The stock of Lennar Corp. (LEN) has seen a 1.67% increase in the past week, with a -4.02% drop in the past month, and a -14.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for LEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.83% for LEN stock, with a simple moving average of -4.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LEN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LEN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $123 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LEN Trading at -5.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -1.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEN rose by +1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.49. In addition, Lennar Corp. saw 17.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEN starting from McCall Jeffrey Joseph, who sale 1,157 shares at the price of $105.01 back on Oct 23. After this action, McCall Jeffrey Joseph now owns 131,386 shares of Lennar Corp., valued at $121,497 using the latest closing price.

McCall Jeffrey Joseph, the Executive Vice President of Lennar Corp., sale 8,843 shares at $105.10 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that McCall Jeffrey Joseph is holding 132,543 shares at $929,399 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.05 for the present operating margin

+27.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lennar Corp. stands at +13.53. The total capital return value is set at 23.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.15. Equity return is now at value 15.84, with 10.59 for asset returns.

Based on Lennar Corp. (LEN), the company’s capital structure generated 26.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.87. Total debt to assets is 16.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lennar Corp. (LEN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.