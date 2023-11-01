LendingTree Inc. (TREE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE)’s stock price has gone rise by 19.51 in comparison to its previous close of 11.07, however, the company has experienced a 19.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2023-10-31 that LendingTree continued to be affected by high interest rates and consumers having difficulty accessing credit in the third quarter. During the quarter ended Sept.

Is It Worth Investing in LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for LendingTree Inc. (TREE) by analysts is $22.89, which is $10.99 above the current market price. The public float for TREE is 10.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.08% of that float. On November 01, 2023, the average trading volume of TREE was 230.17K shares.

TREE’s Market Performance

TREE’s stock has seen a 19.78% increase for the week, with a -12.62% drop in the past month and a -41.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.21% for LendingTree Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.23% for TREE’s stock, with a -43.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TREE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TREE stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for TREE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TREE in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $36 based on the research report published on February 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TREE Trading at -11.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.21%, as shares sank -7.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREE rose by +19.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.17. In addition, LendingTree Inc. saw -37.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TREE starting from LEBDA DOUGLAS R, who sale 130,000 shares at the price of $18.95 back on Aug 30. After this action, LEBDA DOUGLAS R now owns 0 shares of LendingTree Inc., valued at $2,464,150 using the latest closing price.

LEBDA DOUGLAS R, the Chairman & CEO of LendingTree Inc., sale 172,926 shares at $18.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that LEBDA DOUGLAS R is holding 4,559 shares at $3,270,031 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TREE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.88 for the present operating margin

+89.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for LendingTree Inc. stands at -19.08. The total capital return value is set at -2.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.63. Equity return is now at value -52.60, with -12.96 for asset returns.

Based on LendingTree Inc. (TREE), the company’s capital structure generated 438.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.45. Total debt to assets is 73.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 433.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, LendingTree Inc. (TREE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.