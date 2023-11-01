Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS) is 94.93x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LDOS is 0.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) is $116.43, which is $15.02 above the current market price. The public float for LDOS is 135.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% of that float. On November 01, 2023, LDOS’s average trading volume was 725.32K shares.

LDOS) stock’s latest price update

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.99 in relation to its previous close of 91.79. However, the company has experienced a 8.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-10-31 that Tuesday morning economic news did not include big changes in either the consumer confidence index, down about 1.5 points month over month but still above 100, or the employment cost index, up by 1.1%, more than a consensus estimate for an increase of 1%.

LDOS’s Market Performance

LDOS’s stock has risen by 8.91% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.35% and a quarterly rise of 0.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.09% for Leidos Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.64% for LDOS stock, with a simple moving average of 8.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LDOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LDOS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LDOS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LDOS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $102 based on the research report published on May 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LDOS Trading at 5.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LDOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +6.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LDOS rose by +8.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.27. In addition, Leidos Holdings Inc saw -5.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LDOS starting from KRAEMER HARRY M JANSEN JR, who sale 3,098 shares at the price of $96.95 back on Aug 04. After this action, KRAEMER HARRY M JANSEN JR now owns 84,277 shares of Leidos Holdings Inc, valued at $300,360 using the latest closing price.

Bell Thomas Arthur, the CEO of Leidos Holdings Inc, purchase 6,300 shares at $78.81 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Bell Thomas Arthur is holding 6,300 shares at $496,502 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LDOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.88 for the present operating margin

+14.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leidos Holdings Inc stands at +4.76. The total capital return value is set at 11.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.50. Equity return is now at value 3.57, with 1.14 for asset returns.

Based on Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS), the company’s capital structure generated 130.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.66. Total debt to assets is 43.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.