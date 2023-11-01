Kidpik Corp (PIK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ: PIK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.07 compared to its previous closing price of 0.55. However, the company has seen a fall of -18.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-11 that NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) (“KIDPIK” or the “Company”), an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company, announced today that it will report its second quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Aug 15, 2023. Management will subsequently host a conference call that day at 4:30 PM Eastern Time (1:30 PM Pacific Time).

Is It Worth Investing in Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ: PIK) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PIK is 3.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for PIK is $3.00, which is $2.5 above the current price. The public float for PIK is 0.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PIK on November 01, 2023 was 309.76K shares.

PIK’s Market Performance

PIK stock saw a decrease of -18.15% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -26.46% and a quarterly a decrease of -24.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.28% for Kidpik Corp (PIK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.48% for PIK’s stock, with a -28.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PIK Trading at -18.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.63%, as shares sank -24.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIK fell by -18.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6052. In addition, Kidpik Corp saw -28.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PIK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.48 for the present operating margin

+27.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kidpik Corp stands at -46.21. The total capital return value is set at -51.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.02. Equity return is now at value -92.74, with -52.63 for asset returns.

Based on Kidpik Corp (PIK), the company’s capital structure generated 40.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.86. Total debt to assets is 21.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 48.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kidpik Corp (PIK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.