Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.93 in comparison to its previous close of 119.74, however, the company has experienced a -0.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-05 that Keysight (KEYS) introduces Phased Array Antenna Control and Calibration solution to reduce testing complexities and speed up the development of advance satellite communication systems.

Is It Worth Investing in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) Right Now?

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for KEYS is at 1.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The public float for KEYS is 176.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.70% of that float. The average trading volume for KEYS on November 01, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

KEYS’s Market Performance

KEYS’s stock has seen a -0.16% decrease for the week, with a -7.33% drop in the past month and a -23.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for Keysight Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.67% for KEYS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEYS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for KEYS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KEYS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $165 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KEYS Trading at -5.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -7.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEYS fell by -0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.24. In addition, Keysight Technologies Inc saw -28.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEYS starting from NARAYANAN KAILASH, who sale 500 shares at the price of $165.00 back on Jun 13. After this action, NARAYANAN KAILASH now owns 26,169 shares of Keysight Technologies Inc, valued at $82,500 using the latest closing price.

PAGE JOHN, the SVP of Keysight Technologies Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $163.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that PAGE JOHN is holding 36,219 shares at $3,276,218 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.65 for the present operating margin

+63.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Keysight Technologies Inc stands at +20.74. The total capital return value is set at 22.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.88. Equity return is now at value 25.63, with 13.55 for asset returns.

Based on Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS), the company’s capital structure generated 48.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.66. Total debt to assets is 24.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.