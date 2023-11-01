Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (KZIA) Stock Records -56.26% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (KZIA) has seen a -29.99% decrease in the past week, with a -59.23% drop in the past month, and a -56.26% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.79% for KZIA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -42.99% for KZIA’s stock, with a -59.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ: KZIA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (KZIA) is $2.00, which is $1.58 above the current market price. The public float for KZIA is 5.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KZIA on November 01, 2023 was 38.73K shares.

KZIA) stock’s latest price update

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ: KZIA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -20.77 compared to its previous closing price of 0.53. However, the company has seen a fall of -29.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-06 that Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KZIA ) stock is on the move Thursday after the company received fast-track designation for its paxalisib program. The FDA granted the drug fast-track designation as it’s designed to treat solid tumor brain metastases harboring PI3K pathway mutations.

Analysts’ Opinion of KZIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KZIA stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for KZIA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KZIA in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $18 based on the research report published on October 14, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

KZIA Trading at -52.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KZIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.07%, as shares sank -60.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KZIA fell by -29.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7051. In addition, Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR saw -31.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KZIA

Equity return is now at value -131.94, with -64.34 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (KZIA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.