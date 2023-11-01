IRIDEX Corp. (IRIX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

IRIDEX Corp. (NASDAQ: IRIX)’s stock price has gone decline by -34.14 in comparison to its previous close of 3.28, however, the company has experienced a -26.53% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-26 that MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Iridex Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX), a provider of innovative ophthalmic laser-based medical products for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, today announced the Company will release financial results for the third quarter of 2023 after the close of trading on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in IRIDEX Corp. (NASDAQ: IRIX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IRIX is 0.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for IRIDEX Corp. (IRIX) is $3.88, which is $1.72 above the current market price. The public float for IRIX is 12.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% of that float. On November 01, 2023, IRIX’s average trading volume was 84.75K shares.

IRIX’s Market Performance

IRIX stock saw a decrease of -26.53% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -21.16% and a quarterly a decrease of 8.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.57% for IRIDEX Corp. (IRIX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.35% for IRIX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.53% for the last 200 days.

IRIX Trading at -8.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.17%, as shares sank -36.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRIX fell by -37.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.96. In addition, IRIDEX Corp. saw 7.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IRIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.24 for the present operating margin

+44.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for IRIDEX Corp. stands at -13.25. The total capital return value is set at -33.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.11. Equity return is now at value -47.27, with -18.82 for asset returns.

Based on IRIDEX Corp. (IRIX), the company’s capital structure generated 10.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.31. Total debt to assets is 4.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of IRIDEX Corp. (IRIX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.