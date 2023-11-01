Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (ITW) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (NYSE: ITW) is above average at 21.75x. The 36-month beta value for ITW is also noteworthy at 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ITW is $234.22, which is $10.1 above than the current price. The public float for ITW is 299.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.49% of that float. The average trading volume of ITW on November 01, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (NYSE: ITW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.24 in relation to its previous close of 223.58. However, the company has experienced a 0.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-30 that Illinois Tools Works’ revenue growth is expected to benefit from strength in end markets like Automotive OEM and Food and Equipment. The company’s margins are expected to benefit from recent price increases and cost reduction initiatives. ITW stock is considered a good buy due to its growth prospects, attractive dividend yield, and reasonable valuation.

ITW’s Market Performance

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (ITW) has seen a 0.48% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.59% decline in the past month and a -10.36% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for ITW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.28% for ITW’s stock, with a -5.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITW stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for ITW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ITW in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $220 based on the research report published on January 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ITW Trading at -4.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares sank -2.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITW rose by +0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $229.03. In addition, Illinois Tool Works, Inc. saw 1.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITW starting from SCHEUNEMAN RANDALL J, who sale 5,425 shares at the price of $239.23 back on Jun 12. After this action, SCHEUNEMAN RANDALL J now owns 8,870 shares of Illinois Tool Works, Inc., valued at $1,297,823 using the latest closing price.

SANTI ERNEST SCOTT, the Chairman & CEO of Illinois Tool Works, Inc., sale 235,656 shares at $246.29 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that SANTI ERNEST SCOTT is holding 213,538 shares at $58,040,211 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.79 for the present operating margin

+39.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Illinois Tool Works, Inc. stands at +19.04. The total capital return value is set at 33.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.25. Equity return is now at value 104.62, with 20.55 for asset returns.

Based on Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (ITW), the company’s capital structure generated 257.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.02. Total debt to assets is 51.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (ITW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.