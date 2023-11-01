Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.69 compared to its previous closing price of 399.47. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-25 that There is no easy way to select individual stocks. Measures of financial quality can highlight companies that are worth a closer look, but a decision to commit money must also take into consideration both recent developments and a look ahead.

Is It Worth Investing in Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) Right Now?

Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for IDXX is at 1.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IDXX is $566.90, which is $190.16 above the current market price. The public float for IDXX is 82.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.34% of that float. The average trading volume for IDXX on November 01, 2023 was 453.17K shares.

IDXX’s Market Performance

IDXX stock saw a decrease of -8.71% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.40% and a quarterly a decrease of -25.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.94% for Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.38% for IDXX’s stock, with a -21.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDXX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IDXX stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for IDXX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IDXX in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $610 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IDXX Trading at -16.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -13.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDXX fell by -8.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $422.29. In addition, Idexx Laboratories, Inc. saw -7.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDXX starting from MAZELSKY JONATHAN JAY, who sale 13,424 shares at the price of $512.01 back on Aug 31. After this action, MAZELSKY JONATHAN JAY now owns 72,925 shares of Idexx Laboratories, Inc., valued at $6,873,267 using the latest closing price.

POLEWACZYK JAMES F, the Executive Vice President of Idexx Laboratories, Inc., sale 22,909 shares at $510.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that POLEWACZYK JAMES F is holding 10,038 shares at $11,696,446 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDXX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.03 for the present operating margin

+58.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Idexx Laboratories, Inc. stands at +20.17. The total capital return value is set at 46.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 45.93. Equity return is now at value 102.06, with 28.90 for asset returns.

Based on Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX), the company’s capital structure generated 241.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.72. Total debt to assets is 53.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.