I-Mab ADR (IMAB) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IMAB is 1.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for I-Mab ADR (IMAB) is $19.80, which is $18.37 above the current market price. The public float for IMAB is 81.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.85% of that float. On November 01, 2023, IMAB’s average trading volume was 706.10K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

IMAB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB) has increased by 10.85 when compared to last closing price of 1.29.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-09-22 that China-based biotech company I-Mab said on Friday that AbbVie has terminated a 2020 deal to co-develop and market I-Mab’s lead cancer drug candidate lemzoparlimab.

IMAB’s Market Performance

IMAB’s stock has risen by 13.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.00% and a quarterly drop of -47.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.30% for I-Mab ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.70% for IMAB’s stock, with a -54.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMAB stocks, with Siebert Williams Shank repeating the rating for IMAB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMAB in the upcoming period, according to Siebert Williams Shank is $96 based on the research report published on December 09, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

IMAB Trading at -3.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.60%, as shares surge +11.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMAB rose by +13.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3353. In addition, I-Mab ADR saw -65.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMAB

The total capital return value is set at -50.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.68.

Based on I-Mab ADR (IMAB), the company’s capital structure generated 2.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.51. Total debt to assets is 1.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is -1.00 and the total asset turnover is -0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.78.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of I-Mab ADR (IMAB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.