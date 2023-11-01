Hongli Group Inc (HLP) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ: HLP) is 8.99x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HLP is 2.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.35% of that float. On November 01, 2023, HLP’s average trading volume was 201.55K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

HLP) stock’s latest price update

Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ: HLP)’s stock price has soared by 1.68 in relation to previous closing price of 2.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-05-02 that Small-cap Chinese stocks have been attracting plenty of attention in recent days, according to data from Stocktwits, a social platform for investors and traders.

HLP’s Market Performance

HLP’s stock has risen by 13.86% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 64.38% and a quarterly drop of -30.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.97% for Hongli Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.11% for HLP’s stock, with a -17.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HLP Trading at 14.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.03%, as shares surge +58.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLP rose by +14.06%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.70. In addition, Hongli Group Inc saw -37.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HLP

Equity return is now at value 23.49, with 10.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hongli Group Inc (HLP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.