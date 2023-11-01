HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Stock Records -38.55% Quarterly Movement

The stock of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) has gone down by -10.26% for the week, with a -1.29% drop in the past month and a -38.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.62% for HIVE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.59% for HIVE stock, with a simple moving average of -13.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.69.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The public float for HIVE is 85.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HIVE on November 01, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

HIVE) stock’s latest price update

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE)’s stock price has plunge by 3.73relation to previous closing price of 2.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.26% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-24 that Blockchain stocks are still popular despite Blockchain and decentralization being terms thrown around quite loosely these days. There are numerous reasons behind the popularity of the concepts.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIVE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HIVE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HIVE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on January 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HIVE Trading at -4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.18%, as shares surge +6.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIVE fell by -10.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.05. In addition, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. saw 112.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HIVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.62 for the present operating margin

-29.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. stands at -222.37. The total capital return value is set at -17.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.44. Equity return is now at value -74.86, with -59.22 for asset returns.

Based on HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE), the company’s capital structure generated 23.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.22. Total debt to assets is 18.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.