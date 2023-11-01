Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG): A Technical Analysis

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) is $85.84, which is $12.13 above the current market price. The public float for HIG is 299.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HIG on November 01, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

HIG) stock’s latest price update

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG)’s stock price has soared by 1.12 in relation to previous closing price of 72.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Susan Spivak – SVP, IR Chris Swift – Chairman & CEO Beth Costello – CFO Mo Tooker – EVP, Middle & Large Commercial, Global Specialty and Sales & Distribution Stephanie Bush – EVP and Head of Small Commercial & Personal Lines Jonathan Bennett – EVP & Head of Group Benefits Conference Call Participants Brian Meredith – UBS Elyse Greenspan – Wells Fargo Mike Ward – Citigroup Alex Scott – Goldman Sachs Greg Peters – Raymond James Josh Shanker – Bank of America Tracy Benguigui – Barclays Yaron Kinar – Jefferies Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Abby and I will be your conference operator today.

HIG’s Market Performance

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has experienced a 4.35% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.70% rise in the past month, and a 1.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.09% for HIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.23% for HIG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for HIG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HIG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $85 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HIG Trading at 2.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +5.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIG rose by +4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.34. In addition, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. saw -3.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIG starting from Stepnowski Amy, who sale 336 shares at the price of $70.78 back on Oct 06. After this action, Stepnowski Amy now owns 6,293 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., valued at $23,782 using the latest closing price.

Stepnowski Amy, the EVP of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., sale 336 shares at $71.55 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Stepnowski Amy is holding 6,629 shares at $24,041 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stands at +8.12. The total capital return value is set at 7.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.90. Equity return is now at value 17.44, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG), the company’s capital structure generated 31.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.22. Total debt to assets is 6.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.