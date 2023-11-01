GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP) has increased by 51.46 when compared to last closing price of 1.57.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 40.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-22 that GSE Systems (NASDAQ: GVP ) stock is rocketing higher on Friday despite a lack of news from the professional and technical engineering services company. There are no new press releases from the company or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why the stock is up today.

Is It Worth Investing in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GVP is at 1.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GVP is $30.00, which is $27.62 above the current market price. The public float for GVP is 2.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.61% of that float. The average trading volume for GVP on November 01, 2023 was 70.44K shares.

GVP’s Market Performance

GVP’s stock has seen a 40.00% increase for the week, with a 19.00% rise in the past month and a -47.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.46% for GSE Systems, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.79% for GVP’s stock, with a -54.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GVP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GVP stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for GVP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GVP in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $5 based on the research report published on October 31, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

GVP Trading at -10.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GVP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.23%, as shares surge +16.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GVP rose by +40.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8600. In addition, GSE Systems, Inc. saw -66.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GVP starting from NGP Energy Technology Partners, who sale 740,747 shares at the price of $0.72 back on Mar 17. After this action, NGP Energy Technology Partners now owns 1,875,778 shares of GSE Systems, Inc., valued at $533,338 using the latest closing price.

O’Connor Kathryn, the Director of GSE Systems, Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.72 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that O’Connor Kathryn is holding 141,716 shares at $10,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GVP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.46 for the present operating margin

+22.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for GSE Systems, Inc. stands at -32.14. The total capital return value is set at -33.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -88.86. Equity return is now at value -112.27, with -48.85 for asset returns.

Based on GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP), the company’s capital structure generated 38.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.73. Total debt to assets is 14.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.