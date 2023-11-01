Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE: GVA) has increased by 17.98 when compared to last closing price of 34.31.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Mike Barker – Vice President, Investor Relations Kyle Larkin – President and Chief Executive Officer Lisa Curtis – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Brian Biros – Thompson Research Group Brent Thielman – D.A. Davidson Brian Russo – Sidoti Michael Dudas – Vertical Research Partners Operator My name is Kate and I will be your conference facilitator today.

Is It Worth Investing in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE: GVA) Right Now?

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE: GVA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GVA is 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GVA is $50.00, which is $3.72 above the current price. The public float for GVA is 43.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GVA on November 01, 2023 was 257.94K shares.

GVA’s Market Performance

GVA stock saw an increase of 16.56% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.15% and a quarterly increase of -3.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.88% for Granite Construction Inc. (GVA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.56% for GVA’s stock, with a 2.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GVA stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for GVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GVA in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $55 based on the research report published on April 15, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GVA Trading at 6.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares surge +11.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GVA rose by +16.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.49. In addition, Granite Construction Inc. saw 15.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.93 for the present operating margin

+11.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Granite Construction Inc. stands at +2.52. The total capital return value is set at 7.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value 4.16, with 1.59 for asset returns.

Based on Granite Construction Inc. (GVA), the company’s capital structure generated 35.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.25. Total debt to assets is 15.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.