Graco Inc. (GGG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.03 in comparison to its previous close of 74.37, however, the company has experienced a 5.12% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that Graco’s (GGG) Q3 adjusted earnings increase 16.7% year over year driven by solid momentum in the Industrial and Process segments.

Is It Worth Investing in Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) is above average at 24.48x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Graco Inc. (GGG) is $83.86, which is $9.51 above the current market price. The public float for GGG is 167.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GGG on November 01, 2023 was 633.73K shares.

GGG’s Market Performance

GGG stock saw an increase of 5.12% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.98% and a quarterly increase of -5.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.29% for Graco Inc. (GGG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.58% for GGG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGG stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for GGG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GGG in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $73 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GGG Trading at -0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGG rose by +5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.29. In addition, Graco Inc. saw 10.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GGG starting from VAN SANT R WILLIAM, who sale 30,870 shares at the price of $75.08 back on Sep 13. After this action, VAN SANT R WILLIAM now owns 0 shares of Graco Inc., valued at $2,317,701 using the latest closing price.

Chambers Caroline M, the President, EMEA of Graco Inc., sale 7,060 shares at $77.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Chambers Caroline M is holding 49,381 shares at $543,933 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.72 for the present operating margin

+49.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Graco Inc. stands at +21.49. The total capital return value is set at 29.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.48. Equity return is now at value 26.29, with 20.45 for asset returns.

Based on Graco Inc. (GGG), the company’s capital structure generated 6.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.37. Total debt to assets is 5.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Graco Inc. (GGG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.