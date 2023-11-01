GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) is 18.08x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GFS is 1.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) is $74.73, which is $25.82 above the current market price. The public float for GFS is 77.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.66% of that float. On November 01, 2023, GFS’s average trading volume was 1.33M shares.

GFS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) has decreased by -1.43 when compared to last closing price of 49.62. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.19% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-10 that Global Foundries could benefit from AI-driven demand for chips. Amgen has some weight-loss drugs in the pipeline that could boost the bottom line.

GFS’s Market Performance

GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) has experienced a -5.19% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.75% drop in the past month, and a -18.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.14% for GFS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.86% for GFS stock, with a simple moving average of -19.33% for the last 200 days.

GFS Trading at -12.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares sank -14.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFS fell by -4.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.47. In addition, GlobalFoundries Inc saw -9.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.55 for the present operating margin

+25.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for GlobalFoundries Inc stands at +17.86. The total capital return value is set at 10.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.90. Equity return is now at value 15.67, with 8.82 for asset returns.

Based on GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS), the company’s capital structure generated 28.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.37. Total debt to assets is 16.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.