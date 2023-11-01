Generation Bio Co (GBIO) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Generation Bio Co (GBIO) has seen a 0.04% increase in the past week, with a -70.77% drop in the past month, and a -79.06% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.07% for GBIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -59.24% for GBIO stock, with a simple moving average of -79.00% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ: GBIO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.50.

The public float for GBIO is 48.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GBIO on November 01, 2023 was 334.86K shares.

GBIO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ: GBIO) has decreased by -2.04 when compared to last closing price of 0.96. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-10-20 that The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

GBIO Trading at -73.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.88%, as shares sank -70.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBIO rose by +0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1883. In addition, Generation Bio Co saw -76.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBIO starting from Paone Antoinette, who sale 3,116 shares at the price of $4.93 back on Aug 23. After this action, Paone Antoinette now owns 2,914 shares of Generation Bio Co, valued at $15,362 using the latest closing price.

Samayoa Phillip, the CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER of Generation Bio Co, sale 3,116 shares at $5.29 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Samayoa Phillip is holding 101,428 shares at $16,484 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBIO

The total capital return value is set at -32.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.53. Equity return is now at value -43.81, with -30.80 for asset returns.

Based on Generation Bio Co (GBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 28.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.43. Total debt to assets is 21.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -152.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.99.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Generation Bio Co (GBIO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.