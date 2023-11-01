Garmin Ltd (GRMN) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Garmin Ltd (NYSE: GRMN) is 22.14x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GRMN is 0.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Garmin Ltd (GRMN) is $113.90, which is -$0.69 below the current market price. The public float for GRMN is 153.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% of that float. On November 01, 2023, GRMN’s average trading volume was 675.48K shares.

GRMN stock's latest price update

The stock of Garmin Ltd (NYSE: GRMN) has increased by 11.76 when compared to last closing price of 102.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-11-01 that Navigation equipment maker Garmin Ltd raised its annual sales forecast for the crucial holiday shopping period as strength in its auto and fitness businesses helped it beat third-quarter revenue estimates.

GRMN’s Market Performance

Garmin Ltd (GRMN) has experienced a 12.63% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.70% rise in the past month, and a 7.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.49% for GRMN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.61% for GRMN stock, with a simple moving average of 12.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRMN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GRMN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GRMN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $115 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GRMN Trading at 9.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.53% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +10.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRMN rose by +12.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.07. In addition, Garmin Ltd saw 24.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRMN starting from Wang Cheng-Wei, who sale 4,794 shares at the price of $105.62 back on Sep 05. After this action, Wang Cheng-Wei now owns 44,808 shares of Garmin Ltd, valued at $506,361 using the latest closing price.

Biddlecombe Sean, the Managing Director, EMEA of Garmin Ltd, sale 857 shares at $106.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Biddlecombe Sean is holding 4,834 shares at $90,859 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.15 for the present operating margin

+57.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Garmin Ltd stands at +20.03. The total capital return value is set at 16.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.57. Equity return is now at value 16.59, with 12.68 for asset returns.

Based on Garmin Ltd (GRMN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.20. Total debt to assets is 1.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Garmin Ltd (GRMN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.