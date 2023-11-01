Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Stock Records -4.92% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, GLPI stock has gone down by -1.18%, with a monthly gain of 1.07% and a quarterly plunge of -4.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.19% for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.68% for GLPI’s stock, with a -7.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) Right Now?

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.62x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) by analysts is $53.29, which is $8.15 above the current market price. The public float for GLPI is 255.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.41% of that float. On November 01, 2023, the average trading volume of GLPI was 2.09M shares.

GLPI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) has increased by 2.76 when compared to last closing price of 44.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.18% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call October 27, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Joe Jaffoni – Investor Relations Peter Carlino – Chairman of the Board & CEO Desiree Burke – CFO & Treasurer Matthew Demchyk – Senior VP & Chief Investment Officer Brandon Moore – COO, General Counsel & Secretary Steven Ladany – Senior VP & Chief Development Officer Conference Call Participants Greg McGinniss – Scotiabank Jay Kornreich – Wedbush Barry Jonas – Truist Securities Haendel St. Juste – Mizuho Daniel Guglielmo – Capital One Securities Chad Beynon – Macquarie David Katz – Jefferies Smedes Rose – Citi Connor Siversky – Wells Fargo Robin Farley – UBS R.J. Milligan – Raymond James Chris Darling – Green Street Operator Greetings, and welcome to Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLPI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GLPI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GLPI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $51 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GLPI Trading at -2.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +2.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLPI fell by -1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.76. In addition, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc saw -12.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLPI starting from SCHWARTZ BARRY F, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $45.83 back on Aug 17. After this action, SCHWARTZ BARRY F now owns 55,323 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, valued at $68,745 using the latest closing price.

SCHWARTZ BARRY F, the Director of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $47.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that SCHWARTZ BARRY F is holding 53,823 shares at $47,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.63 for the present operating margin

+79.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc stands at +52.16. The total capital return value is set at 9.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.80. Equity return is now at value 18.94, with 6.51 for asset returns.

Based on Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI), the company’s capital structure generated 168.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.75. Total debt to assets is 58.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 168.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.