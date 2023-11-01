Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.07 in relation to its previous close of 57.80. However, the company has experienced a -7.03% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that Investors looking for stocks in the Technology Services sector might want to consider either Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) or Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

Is It Worth Investing in Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) is above average at 15.21x. The 36-month beta value for FUTU is also noteworthy at 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FUTU is $508.33, which is $8.74 above than the current price. The public float for FUTU is 78.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.30% of that float. The average trading volume of FUTU on November 01, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

FUTU’s Market Performance

FUTU stock saw a decrease of -7.03% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.91% and a quarterly a decrease of 0.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.08% for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.92% for FUTU stock, with a simple moving average of 12.18% for the last 200 days.

FUTU Trading at -4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares surge +0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUTU fell by -7.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.95. In addition, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR saw 36.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FUTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.71 for the present operating margin

+88.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR stands at +38.44. The total capital return value is set at 13.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.85. Equity return is now at value 19.19, with 3.76 for asset returns.

Based on Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU), the company’s capital structure generated 12.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.43. Total debt to assets is 2.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.