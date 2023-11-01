FREYR Battery (FREY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for FREYR Battery (FREY) by analysts is $12.57, which is $9.36 above the current market price. The public float for FREY is 116.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.89% of that float. On November 01, 2023, the average trading volume of FREY was 1.98M shares.

FREY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) has surged by 0.94 when compared to previous closing price of 3.18, but the company has seen a -5.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-27 that NEW YORK & OSLO, Norway & LUXEMBOURG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, will publish a press release detailing third quarter 2023 results and conduct a conference call on November 9, 2023. The third quarter 2023 press release will be issued by 6:00 am U.S. Eastern Standard Time (12:00 pm Central European Time). The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time (2:30 pm Central E.

FREY’s Market Performance

FREYR Battery (FREY) has experienced a -5.87% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -31.85% drop in the past month, and a -59.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.00% for FREY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.29% for FREY stock, with a simple moving average of -56.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FREY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FREY stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for FREY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FREY in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $7 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FREY Trading at -36.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares sank -29.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREY fell by -5.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.86. In addition, FREYR Battery saw -63.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FREY

The total capital return value is set at -18.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.51. Equity return is now at value -18.64, with -15.69 for asset returns.

Based on FREYR Battery (FREY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.97. Total debt to assets is 1.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, FREYR Battery (FREY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.