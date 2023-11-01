Freshworks Inc (FRSH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) has increased by 1.82 when compared to last closing price of 17.62. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.70% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05 per share. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FRSH is also noteworthy at 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FRSH is $24.87, which is $6.93 above than the current price. The public float for FRSH is 137.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.07% of that float. The average trading volume of FRSH on November 01, 2023 was 2.73M shares.

FRSH’s Market Performance

FRSH stock saw a decrease of -3.70% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.38% and a quarterly a decrease of -16.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.86% for Freshworks Inc (FRSH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.94% for FRSH’s stock, with a 5.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSH stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for FRSH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FRSH in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $25 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FRSH Trading at -9.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -3.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSH fell by -3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.45. In addition, Freshworks Inc saw 21.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRSH starting from Taylor Jennifer H, who sale 12,992 shares at the price of $19.04 back on Oct 10. After this action, Taylor Jennifer H now owns 19,081 shares of Freshworks Inc, valued at $247,368 using the latest closing price.

Flower Johanna, the Director of Freshworks Inc, sale 4,800 shares at $19.12 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Flower Johanna is holding 23,005 shares at $91,776 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.86 for the present operating margin

+80.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshworks Inc stands at -46.61. The total capital return value is set at -20.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.03. Equity return is now at value -17.93, with -13.79 for asset returns.

Based on Freshworks Inc (FRSH), the company’s capital structure generated 3.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.22. Total debt to assets is 2.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.

Conclusion

In summary, Freshworks Inc (FRSH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.