Frequency Therapeutics Inc (FREQ) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Frequency Therapeutics Inc (FREQ) has gone down by -9.19% for the week, with a -37.01% drop in the past month and a -59.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 18.78% for FREQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.88% for FREQ’s stock, with a -72.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Frequency Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FREQ) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Frequency Therapeutics Inc (FREQ) is $0.50, which is $0.26 above the current market price. The public float for FREQ is 33.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FREQ on November 01, 2023 was 203.38K shares.

FREQ) stock’s latest price update

Frequency Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FREQ)’s stock price has soared by 10.85 in relation to previous closing price of 0.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-17 that Post-merger, Frequency (FREQ) focuses on advancing RNA editing programs. This combined entity is set to operate under the name Korro Bio, which will apply to trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol KRRO.

FREQ Trading at -34.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.55%, as shares sank -32.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREQ fell by -9.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2696. In addition, Frequency Therapeutics Inc saw -93.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FREQ starting from Lucchino David L., who sale 2,865 shares at the price of $0.60 back on Aug 18. After this action, Lucchino David L. now owns 636,801 shares of Frequency Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,719 using the latest closing price.

Mitrano Richard J., the VP Finance & Operations of Frequency Therapeutics Inc, sale 227 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Mitrano Richard J. is holding 48,694 shares at $143 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FREQ

The total capital return value is set at -57.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.56. Equity return is now at value -95.21, with -58.72 for asset returns.

Based on Frequency Therapeutics Inc (FREQ), the company’s capital structure generated 62.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.30. Total debt to assets is 35.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.58.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Frequency Therapeutics Inc (FREQ) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.