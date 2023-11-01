Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE: FPH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.74x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) by analysts is $12.00, which is $9.57 above the current market price. The public float for FPH is 58.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.59% of that float. On November 01, 2023, the average trading volume of FPH was 78.46K shares.

FPH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE: FPH) has jumped by 10.96 compared to previous close of 2.19. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-19 that Five Point Holdings, LLC (FPH) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

FPH’s Market Performance

Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) has experienced a 2.10% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.78% drop in the past month, and a -27.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.77% for FPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.74% for FPH’s stock, with a -7.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FPH stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FPH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FPH in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $12 based on the research report published on June 19, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

FPH Trading at -14.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.82%, as shares sank -14.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FPH rose by +2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, Five Point Holdings LLC saw 4.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FPH starting from Luxor Capital Group, LP, who sale 45,500 shares at the price of $2.92 back on Oct 02. After this action, Luxor Capital Group, LP now owns 940,806 shares of Five Point Holdings LLC, valued at $133,088 using the latest closing price.

Luxor Capital Group, LP, the 10% Owner of Five Point Holdings LLC, sale 37,456 shares at $2.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that Luxor Capital Group, LP is holding 957,519 shares at $109,372 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-92.27 for the present operating margin

+75.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Five Point Holdings LLC stands at -35.88. The total capital return value is set at -1.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.22. Equity return is now at value 5.88, with 1.27 for asset returns.

Based on Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH), the company’s capital structure generated 102.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.73. Total debt to assets is 24.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.