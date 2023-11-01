Ferguson Plc. (FERG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Ferguson Plc. (NYSE: FERG) has decreased by -2.33 when compared to last closing price of 153.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.74% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that Investors looking for stocks in the Manufacturing – General Industrial sector might want to consider either Ferguson plc (FERG) or Atlas Copco AB (ATLKY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

Is It Worth Investing in Ferguson Plc. (NYSE: FERG) Right Now?

Ferguson Plc. (NYSE: FERG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FERG is 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for FERG is $174.27, which is $24.07 above the current price. The public float for FERG is 202.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FERG on November 01, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

FERG’s Market Performance

FERG’s stock has seen a -1.74% decrease for the week, with a -8.05% drop in the past month and a -5.98% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for Ferguson Plc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.17% for FERG stock, with a simple moving average of 1.24% for the last 200 days.

FERG Trading at -5.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FERG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -6.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FERG fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $159.57. In addition, Ferguson Plc. saw 18.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FERG starting from Murphy Kevin Michael, who sale 641 shares at the price of $164.94 back on Oct 17. After this action, Murphy Kevin Michael now owns 123,469 shares of Ferguson Plc., valued at $105,769 using the latest closing price.

Graham Ian T., the Chief Legal Officer of Ferguson Plc., sale 387 shares at $164.95 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Graham Ian T. is holding 5,854 shares at $63,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FERG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.36 for the present operating margin

+29.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ferguson Plc. stands at +6.35. Equity return is now at value 38.94, with 11.93 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ferguson Plc. (FERG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.