Eyenovia Inc (EYEN) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Eyenovia Inc (EYEN) has gone up by 8.33% for the week, with a -16.67% drop in the past month and a -38.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.12% for EYEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.74% for EYEN’s stock, with a -50.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Eyenovia Inc (EYEN) by analysts is $11.67, which is $10.37 above the current market price. The public float for EYEN is 34.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.84% of that float. On November 01, 2023, the average trading volume of EYEN was 251.81K shares.

EYEN) stock’s latest price update

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.04 compared to its previous closing price of 1.15. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-09 that In rigorous testing, the Optejet remained contaminant-free when subjected to a microbial load that exceeds typical environmental conditions

Analysts’ Opinion of EYEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYEN stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for EYEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EYEN in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $10 based on the research report published on March 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

EYEN Trading at -19.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.12%, as shares sank -16.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYEN rose by +8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3522. In addition, Eyenovia Inc saw -20.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYEN starting from Strahlman Ellen R, who purchase 4,820 shares at the price of $1.68 back on Sep 29. After this action, Strahlman Ellen R now owns 75,113 shares of Eyenovia Inc, valued at $8,098 using the latest closing price.

Rowe Michael M, the Chief Executive Officer of Eyenovia Inc, purchase 1,400 shares at $1.66 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Rowe Michael M is holding 28,037 shares at $2,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYEN

The total capital return value is set at -97.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -119.22. Equity return is now at value -148.76, with -78.17 for asset returns.

Based on Eyenovia Inc (EYEN), the company’s capital structure generated 59.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.12. Total debt to assets is 32.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.89.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.62.

Conclusion

To sum up, Eyenovia Inc (EYEN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.