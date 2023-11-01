eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 263.29x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EXPI is at 2.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EXPI is $22.00, which is $8.73 above the current market price. The public float for EXPI is 77.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 25.06% of that float. The average trading volume for EXPI on November 01, 2023 was 942.59K shares.

The stock of eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) has decreased by -8.67 when compared to last closing price of 14.53.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-26 that I recently read an article from ReadWrite, an online publication about emerging technologies. The article discussed independent contractors’ past, present and future in the modern workforce.

EXPI’s Market Performance

EXPI’s stock has fallen by -7.91% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.48% and a quarterly drop of -45.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.69% for eXp World Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.57% for EXPI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPI stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for EXPI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for EXPI in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $14 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXPI Trading at -20.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares sank -7.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPI fell by -7.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.30. In addition, eXp World Holdings Inc saw 19.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPI starting from Gesing Jason, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $19.28 back on Sep 06. After this action, Gesing Jason now owns 2,297,858 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc, valued at $385,618 using the latest closing price.

Valdes Jose Enrique, the Chief Growth Officer of eXp World Holdings Inc, sale 50,000 shares at $19.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Valdes Jose Enrique is holding 11 shares at $976,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.12 for the present operating margin

+7.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for eXp World Holdings Inc stands at +0.34. The total capital return value is set at 2.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.55. Equity return is now at value 3.15, with 1.63 for asset returns.

Based on eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.35. Total debt to assets is 0.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.66 and the total asset turnover is 11.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.