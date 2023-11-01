EverQuote Inc (EVER) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for EverQuote Inc (EVER) is $8.75, which is $0.16 above the current market price. The public float for EVER is 21.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EVER on November 01, 2023 was 252.32K shares.

EVER) stock’s latest price update

EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ: EVER)’s stock price has gone rise by 26.88 in comparison to its previous close of 6.77, however, the company has experienced a 15.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that EverQuote (EVER) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

EVER’s Market Performance

EVER’s stock has risen by 15.15% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.19% and a quarterly rise of 29.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.93% for EverQuote Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.84% for EVER’s stock, with a -9.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EVER Trading at 26.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.13%, as shares surge +24.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVER rose by +15.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.56. In addition, EverQuote Inc saw -41.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVER starting from Sanborn Joseph, who sale 651 shares at the price of $6.91 back on Oct 03. After this action, Sanborn Joseph now owns 181,124 shares of EverQuote Inc, valued at $4,498 using the latest closing price.

Ayotte Jon, the Chief Accounting Officer of EverQuote Inc, sale 325 shares at $5.79 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Ayotte Jon is holding 65,891 shares at $1,882 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.16 for the present operating margin

+94.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for EverQuote Inc stands at -6.04. The total capital return value is set at -27.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.22. Equity return is now at value -28.96, with -20.04 for asset returns.

Based on EverQuote Inc (EVER), the company’s capital structure generated 5.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.65. Total debt to assets is 4.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.26 and the total asset turnover is 2.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, EverQuote Inc (EVER) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.