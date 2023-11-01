Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Silicon Laboratories Inc’s (SLAB) Stock

The stock of Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) has seen a -15.75% decrease in the past week, with a -28.42% drop in the past month, and a -43.11% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for SLAB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.35% for SLAB stock, with a simple moving average of -45.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: SLAB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: SLAB) is above average at 38.27x. The 36-month beta value for SLAB is also noteworthy at 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SLAB is $151.86, which is $77.29 above than the current price. The public float for SLAB is 31.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.36% of that float. The average trading volume of SLAB on November 01, 2023 was 367.35K shares.

SLAB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: SLAB) has plunged by -12.29 when compared to previous closing price of 92.18, but the company has seen a -15.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-31 that Some tech stocks are down but far from out, offering savvy investors a prime buying opportunity. Unity’s leadership transition, featuring Red Hat legend Jim Whitehurst as interim CEO, could be a game-changer.

SLAB Trading at -30.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares sank -29.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLAB fell by -16.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.79. In addition, Silicon Laboratories Inc saw -40.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLAB starting from Johnson Robert Matthew, who sale 3,534 shares at the price of $115.23 back on Oct 02. After this action, Johnson Robert Matthew now owns 34,729 shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc, valued at $407,223 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Robert Matthew, the President & CEO of Silicon Laboratories Inc, sale 3,498 shares at $144.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Johnson Robert Matthew is holding 38,263 shares at $503,922 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.65 for the present operating margin

+59.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silicon Laboratories Inc stands at +8.93. The total capital return value is set at 5.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.37. Equity return is now at value 4.98, with 3.62 for asset returns.

Based on Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB), the company’s capital structure generated 39.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.27. Total debt to assets is 25.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.87.

Conclusion

In summary, Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.