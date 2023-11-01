Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Chesapeake Energy Corp.’s (CHK) Stock

The stock of Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) has seen a -0.50% decrease in the past week, with a 3.92% gain in the past month, and a 2.62% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for CHK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.30% for CHK stock, with a simple moving average of 4.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CHK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CHK) is above average at 2.03x. The 36-month beta value for CHK is also noteworthy at 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CHK is $105.80, which is $19.58 above than the current price. The public float for CHK is 110.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.01% of that float. The average trading volume of CHK on November 01, 2023 was 1.92M shares.

The stock price of Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CHK) has surged by 0.16 when compared to previous closing price of 86.08, but the company has seen a -0.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that The headline numbers for Chesapeake Energy (CHK) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CHK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $96 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHK Trading at -0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +5.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHK fell by -0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.56. In addition, Chesapeake Energy Corp. saw -7.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CHK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.65 for the present operating margin

+45.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chesapeake Energy Corp. stands at +34.95. The total capital return value is set at 60.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 48.95. Equity return is now at value 65.36, with 38.32 for asset returns.

Based on Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK), the company’s capital structure generated 34.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.84. Total debt to assets is 20.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.06 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.