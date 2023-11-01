Evaluating the Impact of -2.84 Increase on Pros Holdings Inc’s (PRO) Stock

The stock of Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) has seen a -6.90% decrease in the past week, with a -10.15% drop in the past month, and a -16.13% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.75% for PRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.32% for PRO stock, with a simple moving average of 3.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE: PRO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PRO is also noteworthy at 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PRO is $41.74, which is $10.59 above than the current price. The public float for PRO is 41.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.84% of that float. The average trading volume of PRO on November 01, 2023 was 376.27K shares.

PRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE: PRO) has decreased by -2.84 when compared to last closing price of 32.06. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.90% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Pros Holdings (PRO) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRO stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for PRO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PRO in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $37 based on the research report published on April 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRO Trading at -8.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares sank -8.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRO fell by -6.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.47. In addition, Pros Holdings Inc saw 28.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRO starting from Cook Scott William, who sale 1,097 shares at the price of $38.00 back on Jul 31. After this action, Cook Scott William now owns 37,206 shares of Pros Holdings Inc, valued at $41,686 using the latest closing price.

Cook Scott William, the Sr.VP,Chief Accounting Officer of Pros Holdings Inc, sale 1,903 shares at $38.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that Cook Scott William is holding 38,303 shares at $72,314 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.72 for the present operating margin

+60.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pros Holdings Inc stands at -29.78. The total capital return value is set at -24.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In summary, Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.