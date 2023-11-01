Evaluating the Impact of -10.48 Increase on Ranpak Holdings Corp’s (PACK) Stock

The stock of Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) has gone down by -9.71% for the week, with a -40.60% drop in the past month and a -45.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.41% for PACK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.47% for PACK’s stock, with a -38.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE: PACK) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PACK is 1.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) is $5.33, which is $4.17 above the current market price. The public float for PACK is 72.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.20% of that float. On November 01, 2023, PACK’s average trading volume was 343.57K shares.

PACK) stock’s latest price update

Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE: PACK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.48 compared to its previous closing price of 3.53. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 31, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Sara Horvath – VP, General Counsel and Secretary Omar Asali – Chairman and CEO Bill Drew – CFO Conference Call Participants Greg Palm – Craig-Hallum Capital Group Ghansham Panjabi – Baird Adam Samuelson – Goldman Sachs Operator Hello, and welcome to the Ranpak Holdings Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Lauren, and I will be coordinating your call today.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PACK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PACK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $32 based on the research report published on August 24, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PACK Trading at -37.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.51%, as shares sank -34.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACK fell by -9.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.10. In addition, Ranpak Holdings Corp saw -45.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACK starting from Tranen Alicia M., who purchase 17,500 shares at the price of $5.72 back on Aug 28. After this action, Tranen Alicia M. now owns 57,500 shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp, valued at $100,100 using the latest closing price.

Zumwalt Kurt, the Director of Ranpak Holdings Corp, sale 13,369 shares at $5.39 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Zumwalt Kurt is holding 66,507 shares at $72,059 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.02 for the present operating margin

+20.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ranpak Holdings Corp stands at -12.68. The total capital return value is set at -4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.04. Equity return is now at value -5.05, with -2.65 for asset returns.

Based on Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK), the company’s capital structure generated 65.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.43. Total debt to assets is 35.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.