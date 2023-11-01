Evaluating the Impact of 0.53 Increase on T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s (TROW) Stock

In the past week, TROW stock has gone down by -5.65%, with a monthly decline of -13.47% and a quarterly plunge of -23.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.62% for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.17% for TROW’s stock, with a -18.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Right Now?

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TROW is at 1.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for TROW is $89.33, which is -$1.17 below the current market price. The public float for TROW is 219.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.87% of that float. The average trading volume for TROW on November 01, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

TROW) stock’s latest price update

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW)’s stock price has plunge by 0.53relation to previous closing price of 90.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.65% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-31 that Investors are getting another education on volatility. It’s been a white-knuckle roller coaster ride since the pandemic hit.

TROW Trading at -13.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares sank -9.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROW fell by -5.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.07. In addition, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. saw -17.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROW starting from McCormick Andrew C., who sale 5,040 shares at the price of $103.63 back on Sep 27. After this action, McCormick Andrew C. now owns 64,440 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., valued at $522,305 using the latest closing price.

Higginbotham Robert C.T., the Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., sale 30 shares at $112.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Higginbotham Robert C.T. is holding 70,855 shares at $3,379 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.91 for the present operating margin

+79.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stands at +23.45. The total capital return value is set at 21.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.45. Equity return is now at value 17.24, with 12.85 for asset returns.

Based on T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW), the company’s capital structure generated 4.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.67. Total debt to assets is 3.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.