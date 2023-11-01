Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS)’s stock price has plunge by 0.20relation to previous closing price of 65.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.33% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-23 that REITs offer an opportunity to buy real estate at a discount. Private equity players are already taking advantage of this. We highlight 2 likely buyout candidates.

Is It Worth Investing in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) is above average at 41.56x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.71.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (ELS) is $71.04, which is $5.11 above the current market price. The public float for ELS is 177.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ELS on November 01, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

ELS’s Market Performance

ELS stock saw an increase of 2.33% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.06% and a quarterly increase of -6.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.61% for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (ELS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.30% for ELS’s stock, with a -1.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ELS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ELS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $64 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ELS Trading at 0.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +3.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELS rose by +2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.20. In addition, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. saw 2.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.76 for the present operating margin

+34.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. stands at +19.61. The total capital return value is set at 8.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.12. Equity return is now at value 20.55, with 5.35 for asset returns.

Based on Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (ELS), the company’s capital structure generated 236.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.27. Total debt to assets is 62.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 225.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (ELS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.