Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has surged by 2.04 when compared to previous closing price of 121.31, but the company has seen a -3.03% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-31 that Electronic Arts (EA) is expected to comfortably exceed its second-quarter fiscal 2024 guidance, driven by strong starts for the new EA SPORTS FC games, as well as overly conservative profit guidance, when the digital games maker reports its results after the close on November 1, according to Wedbush analysts. In an update to clients, the analysts noted they also anticipate a more pronounced beat on the bottom line as the company phases marketing dollars to future periods.

Is It Worth Investing in Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is above average at 38.34x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.80.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA) is $143.12, which is $19.33 above the current market price. The public float for EA is 245.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EA on November 01, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

EA’s Market Performance

The stock of Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA) has seen a -3.03% decrease in the past week, with a 3.03% rise in the past month, and a -2.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for EA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.93% for EA’s stock, with a 0.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $150 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EA Trading at 0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +3.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA fell by -3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.44. In addition, Electronic Arts, Inc. saw 1.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Wilson Andrew, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $126.46 back on Oct 25. After this action, Wilson Andrew now owns 31,703 shares of Electronic Arts, Inc., valued at $316,153 using the latest closing price.

Schatz Jacob J., the Chief Legal Officer of Electronic Arts, Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $132.35 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Schatz Jacob J. is holding 21,922 shares at $132,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.78 for the present operating margin

+73.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electronic Arts, Inc. stands at +11.08. The total capital return value is set at 14.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.34. Equity return is now at value 11.93, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA), the company’s capital structure generated 30.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.36. Total debt to assets is 16.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.