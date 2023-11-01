Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE: EC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.33x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) by analysts is $51175.37, which is -$0.26 below the current market price. The public float for EC is 2.06B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.49% of that float. On November 01, 2023, the average trading volume of EC was 2.13M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

EC) stock’s latest price update

Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE: EC)’s stock price has plunge by 1.74relation to previous closing price of 11.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.19% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that We recently published this list of 50 large-cap high-dividend stocks as of 10/27/23 per data from YCharts. The list targeted investors who “don’t want to simply focus on a high dividend yield only to discover that the stock price has plunged or that the corporation went belly-up.”. Investors reduce volatility/risk by limiting high-dividend search to large-well-established companies.

EC’s Market Performance

Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) has seen a -1.19% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.99% gain in the past month and a 8.28% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for EC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.23% for EC’s stock, with a 11.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11.20 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EC Trading at 1.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +10.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EC fell by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.93. In addition, Ecopetrol SA ADR saw 17.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.60 for the present operating margin

+26.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecopetrol SA ADR stands at +25.35. The total capital return value is set at 12.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.96. Equity return is now at value 32.73, with 8.56 for asset returns.

Based on Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC), the company’s capital structure generated 133.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.20. Total debt to assets is 38.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.