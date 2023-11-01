Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE: ESTE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.99x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE) by analysts is $24.10, which is $2.93 above the current market price. The public float for ESTE is 63.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.47% of that float. On November 01, 2023, the average trading volume of ESTE was 1.90M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ESTE) stock’s latest price update

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE: ESTE)’s stock price has plunge by 0.47relation to previous closing price of 21.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.46% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-24 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

ESTE’s Market Performance

Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE) has seen a -1.46% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 9.42% gain in the past month and a 38.23% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.23% for ESTE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.18% for ESTE’s stock, with a 38.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESTE stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for ESTE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ESTE in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $27 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ESTE Trading at 5.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +8.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESTE fell by -2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.94. In addition, Earthstone Energy Inc saw 49.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESTE starting from Oviedo Tony, who sale 20,899 shares at the price of $21.28 back on Oct 13. After this action, Oviedo Tony now owns 157,055 shares of Earthstone Energy Inc, valued at $444,731 using the latest closing price.

Lumpkin Mark Jr, the EVP and CFO of Earthstone Energy Inc, sale 10,967 shares at $20.41 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Lumpkin Mark Jr is holding 288,660 shares at $223,836 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+56.66 for the present operating margin

+61.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Earthstone Energy Inc stands at +26.69. The total capital return value is set at 40.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.29. Equity return is now at value 30.29, with 12.40 for asset returns.

Based on Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE), the company’s capital structure generated 64.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.28. Total debt to assets is 26.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.