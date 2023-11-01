DSS Inc (DSS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The public float for DSS is 57.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DSS on November 01, 2023 was 147.04K shares.

DSS) stock’s latest price update

DSS Inc (AMEX: DSS)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.75 in comparison to its previous close of 0.16, however, the company has experienced a -14.97% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-04-17 that Company to Highlight Strong Revenue Growth and Planned Spinoffs to DSS Shareholders Company to Highlight Strong Revenue Growth and Planned Spinoffs to DSS Shareholders

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

DSS’s Market Performance

DSS Inc (DSS) has experienced a -14.97% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -22.57% drop in the past month, and a -47.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.21% for DSS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.26% for DSS’s stock, with a -37.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSS stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for DSS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DSS in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $14 based on the research report published on June 24, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

DSS Trading at -26.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares sank -22.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSS fell by -14.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1783. In addition, DSS Inc saw -11.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DSS starting from Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, who purchase 334,921 shares at the price of $0.23 back on Dec 13. After this action, Chan Heng Fai Ambrose now owns 18,914,326 shares of DSS Inc, valued at $75,893 using the latest closing price.

Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, the Director of DSS Inc, purchase 51,385 shares at $0.19 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Chan Heng Fai Ambrose is holding 18,579,405 shares at $9,922 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-105.59 for the present operating margin

+18.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for DSS Inc stands at -163.40. The total capital return value is set at -12.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.80. Equity return is now at value -25.54, with -18.56 for asset returns.

Based on DSS Inc (DSS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.09. Total debt to assets is 20.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DSS Inc (DSS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.