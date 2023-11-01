Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE: PLOW) has dropped by -13.07 compared to previous close of 27.93. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -17.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Nathan Elwell – VP, IR Robert McCormick – President, CEO & Director Sarah Lauber – EVP, CFO & Secretary Conference Call Participants Michael Shlisky – D.A. Davidson & Co. Timothy Wojs – Robert W.

Is It Worth Investing in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE: PLOW) Right Now?

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE: PLOW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PLOW is 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PLOW is $42.00, which is $17.72 above the current price. The public float for PLOW is 22.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLOW on November 01, 2023 was 93.72K shares.

PLOW’s Market Performance

The stock of Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) has seen a -17.30% decrease in the past week, with a -18.88% drop in the past month, and a -24.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for PLOW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.50% for PLOW’s stock, with a -23.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLOW stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for PLOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLOW in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $48 based on the research report published on October 14, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PLOW Trading at -19.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares sank -17.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLOW fell by -17.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.53. In addition, Douglas Dynamics Inc saw -32.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLOW starting from McCormick Robert L, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $30.71 back on Sep 06. After this action, McCormick Robert L now owns 131,034 shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc, valued at $307,110 using the latest closing price.

Janik James L, the Director of Douglas Dynamics Inc, purchase 6,929 shares at $26.99 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Janik James L is holding 120,862 shares at $187,014 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.54 for the present operating margin

+22.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Douglas Dynamics Inc stands at +6.15. The total capital return value is set at 12.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.58. Equity return is now at value 11.72, with 4.13 for asset returns.

Based on Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW), the company’s capital structure generated 95.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.86. Total debt to assets is 36.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.75 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.