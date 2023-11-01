Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE: LPG)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.82 in comparison to its previous close of 31.97, however, the company has experienced a 11.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that “Value ranking, looks at the price of a stock relative to intrinsic firm value. Graham Value Stocks match the criteria Benjamin Graham followed. “—YCharts Value Screener. 68 November Value large caps and Graham formula-derived results reflect established value-stock detection-criteria. Of those, 58 met the dogcatcher-Notorious-ideal of dividends from $1K invested exceeding their single-share-stock-prices. Representing eight-of-eleven Morningstar Sectors, all 58 ideal value-picks pay regular-dividends. Broker-target-top-ten net-gains ranged 38.29%-81.03%, topped by SBSW & SQM, as-of 10/23/23.

Is It Worth Investing in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE: LPG) Right Now?

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE: LPG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) is $32.00, which is -$2.79 below the current market price. The public float for LPG is 33.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LPG on November 01, 2023 was 778.79K shares.

LPG’s Market Performance

The stock of Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) has seen a 11.43% increase in the past week, with a 34.67% rise in the past month, and a 33.30% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.13% for LPG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.60% for LPG’s stock, with a 53.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPG stocks, with Pareto repeating the rating for LPG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPG in the upcoming period, according to Pareto is $35 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LPG Trading at 24.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.45% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +30.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPG rose by +11.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.77. In addition, Dorian LPG Ltd saw 115.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPG starting from Young Theodore B., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $29.13 back on Sep 28. After this action, Young Theodore B. now owns 103,720 shares of Dorian LPG Ltd, valued at $145,650 using the latest closing price.

Coleman Thomas Jason, the Director of Dorian LPG Ltd, sale 40,000 shares at $25.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Coleman Thomas Jason is holding 0 shares at $1,024,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.28 for the present operating margin

+58.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dorian LPG Ltd stands at +44.24. The total capital return value is set at 11.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.04. Equity return is now at value 23.04, with 12.35 for asset returns.

Based on Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG), the company’s capital structure generated 93.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.27. Total debt to assets is 47.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.