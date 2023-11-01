Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) has increased by 1.16 when compared to last closing price of 81.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-10-19 that Shares of Discover Financial Services DFS, -7.39% on Thursday were on pace for their lowest close since early 2021 after the credit-card company’s efforts to set aside more money during the third quarter to cover loan losses spooked investors. The stock was down 7.5% early Thursday afternoon, trading at $84.88, putting it on track for its lowest closing price since February 1, 2021, when it closed at $82.19.

Is It Worth Investing in Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) Right Now?

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DFS is 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DFS is $101.58, which is $19.5 above the current price. The public float for DFS is 248.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DFS on November 01, 2023 was 2.49M shares.

DFS’s Market Performance

DFS stock saw a decrease of 1.25% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.63% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.70% for Discover Financial Services (DFS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.20% for DFS’s stock, with a -19.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DFS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for DFS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DFS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $104 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DFS Trading at -6.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -5.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFS rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.32. In addition, Discover Financial Services saw -16.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DFS starting from Eichfeld Robert Andrew, who sale 13,477 shares at the price of $114.18 back on Mar 03. After this action, Eichfeld Robert Andrew now owns 31,509 shares of Discover Financial Services, valued at $1,538,804 using the latest closing price.

Minetti Carlos, the EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking of Discover Financial Services, sale 7,000 shares at $118.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Minetti Carlos is holding 114,493 shares at $826,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Discover Financial Services stands at +28.72. The total capital return value is set at 17.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.16. Equity return is now at value 25.03, with 2.69 for asset returns.

Based on Discover Financial Services (DFS), the company’s capital structure generated 137.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.95. Total debt to assets is 15.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Discover Financial Services (DFS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.