Denbury Inc. (DEN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) is 9.92x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DEN is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Denbury Inc. (DEN) is $91.83, which is $2.94 above the current market price. The public float for DEN is 49.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.63% of that float. On November 01, 2023, DEN’s average trading volume was 1.30M shares.

The stock of Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) has increased by 0.07 when compared to last closing price of 88.83.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-10-31 that Denbury said on Tuesday its shareholders approved the company’s merger with Exxon Mobil, with the deal closing expected on Nov. 2.

DEN’s Market Performance

Denbury Inc. (DEN) has seen a -2.20% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.30% decline in the past month and a 3.22% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for DEN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.21% for DEN’s stock, with a -0.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DEN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DEN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DEN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $91 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DEN Trading at -4.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -8.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEN fell by -2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.43. In addition, Denbury Inc. saw 2.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DEN starting from Jennings Nicole H., who sale 618 shares at the price of $78.85 back on Mar 13. After this action, Jennings Nicole H. now owns 60,443 shares of Denbury Inc., valued at $48,730 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.64 for the present operating margin

+56.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denbury Inc. stands at +28.17. The total capital return value is set at 53.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.74. Equity return is now at value 32.47, with 20.60 for asset returns.

Based on Denbury Inc. (DEN), the company’s capital structure generated 3.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.10. Total debt to assets is 2.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Denbury Inc. (DEN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.