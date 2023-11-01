D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for QBTS is $4.20, which is $3.48 above the current market price. The public float for QBTS is 87.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.35% of that float. The average trading volume for QBTS on November 01, 2023 was 3.73M shares.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.44 compared to its previous closing price of 0.64. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-17 that Quantum computing may grow as fast, or potentially even surpass the growth rate of generative AI and other revolutionary technologies. Industry insiders predict a future in which quantum computers mimic human brains.

QBTS’s Market Performance

D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) has experienced a -8.20% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -25.83% drop in the past month, and a -67.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.80% for QBTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.31% for QBTS’s stock, with a -38.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QBTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QBTS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for QBTS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for QBTS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on October 19, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

QBTS Trading at -26.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.49%, as shares sank -19.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QBTS fell by -8.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8539. In addition, D-Wave Quantum Inc saw -49.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QBTS starting from Nguyen Diane, who sale 22,855 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Oct 16. After this action, Nguyen Diane now owns 254,643 shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc, valued at $22,855 using the latest closing price.

Michael Emil, the Director of D-Wave Quantum Inc, sale 29,021 shares at $1.86 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Michael Emil is holding 36,353 shares at $53,892 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-828.91 for the present operating margin

+59.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for D-Wave Quantum Inc stands at -718.37. The total capital return value is set at -41.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.10. Equity return is now at value -48.70, with -39.45 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.