Conduent Inc (CNDT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Conduent Inc (NASDAQ: CNDT) has decreased by -15.52 when compared to last closing price of 3.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a -14.17% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-10-20 that Conduent Inc., a global technology-led business solutions and services company, launched its latest Finance, Accounting, and Procurement (FAP) software solution, FastCap Finance Analytics, the company said Thursday (Oct. 19). The platform aims to uncover hidden working capital, enabling businesses to free up cash for operations, enhance financial security, and support growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Conduent Inc (NASDAQ: CNDT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Conduent Inc (CNDT) is $5.15, which is $2.46 above the current market price. The public float for CNDT is 202.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNDT on November 01, 2023 was 748.54K shares.

CNDT’s Market Performance

The stock of Conduent Inc (CNDT) has seen a -14.17% decrease in the past week, with a -22.78% drop in the past month, and a -25.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.01% for CNDT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.20% for CNDT’s stock, with a -23.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNDT Trading at -17.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares sank -26.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNDT fell by -18.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.25. In addition, Conduent Inc saw -33.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNDT starting from Skelton Clifford, who purchase 34,418 shares at the price of $2.91 back on May 05. After this action, Skelton Clifford now owns 3,447,499 shares of Conduent Inc, valued at $100,156 using the latest closing price.

Wood Stephen Henry, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Conduent Inc, purchase 33,373 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Wood Stephen Henry is holding 697,681 shares at $100,059 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.86 for the present operating margin

+15.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conduent Inc stands at -4.72. The total capital return value is set at 5.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.82. Equity return is now at value -27.18, with -9.00 for asset returns.

Based on Conduent Inc (CNDT), the company’s capital structure generated 144.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.08. Total debt to assets is 42.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 156.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Conduent Inc (CNDT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.