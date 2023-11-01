Concord Acquisition Corp III (CNDB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE: CNDB) has surged by 0.09 when compared to previous closing price of 10.66, but the company has seen a 0.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE: CNDB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE: CNDB) is above average at 43.62x. The 36-month beta value for CNDB is also noteworthy at 0.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CNDB is 4.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. The average trading volume of CNDB on November 01, 2023 was 31.25K shares.

CNDB’s Market Performance

The stock of Concord Acquisition Corp III (CNDB) has seen a 0.19% increase in the past week, with a -0.37% drop in the past month, and a 2.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.25% for CNDB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.07% for CNDB’s stock, with a 3.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNDB Trading at 1.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.18%, as shares surge +0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNDB rose by +0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.67. In addition, Concord Acquisition Corp III saw 4.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNDB

The total capital return value is set at -0.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.29. Equity return is now at value 5.94, with 5.32 for asset returns.

Based on Concord Acquisition Corp III (CNDB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.29. Total debt to assets is 0.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.29.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Concord Acquisition Corp III (CNDB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.